Top Prospect Josue De Paula Could Still Play a Role for the Dodgers in 2026

Outfielder Josue De Paula's first stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers has officially come to a close. But that doesn't necessarily mean he won't wear a Dodgers uniform again this year.

De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday as the Dodgers activated two-way star Shohei Ohtani from the injured list. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut on Sept. 11 and appeared in 11 games for Los Angeles, hitting .323 (10-for-31) with one home run, seven RBIs, seven runs scored, and 11 walks.

Most notably, De Paula was promoted to the big leagues straight from Double-A. So, with this recent roster move, the young prospect made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday in the Oklahoma City Comets' playoff game. The 6-foot-3 outfielder went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Oklahoma City's 7-2 postseason victory over the Las Vegas Aviators, the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate. But this might not be the only taste of playoff baseball the lefty-swinging slugger gets in 2026.

Will the Dodgers actually consider putting Josue De Paula on their playoff roster?

Sep 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Josue De Paula (95) walks through the dugout before the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although De Paula was optioned on Wednesday, he's still eligible for the Dodgers' National League Division Series roster, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Ardaya said the young outfielder could "be given heavy consideration" for a spot on the postseason team, but it remains to be seen whether Los Angeles will go down that route.

While his first stint in the majors was brief, De Paula regularly showcased his offensive skill set and ability to get on base. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even called him a "special hitter," according to Ardaya. But Los Angeles mostly used the 21-year-old as a designated hitter, limiting him to two games in the big-league outfield. And now that Ohtani is back, the Dodgers don't have an immediate need for a DH.

As things stand, it's unclear if De Paula will be on Los Angeles' postseason roster. If he is included, it'll most likely be in a pinch-hit role, unless an injury pops up. Either way, the talented prospect has quickly shown that he can make an impact for the Dodgers now and in the future.