Carlos Alcaraz Got a New York-Inspired Tattoo on His Arm

Carlos Alcaraz is known for having short off-seasons thanks to his whirlwind schedule of exhibitions. Yet, he still makes time to celebrate his Major titles with a well-documented tradition.

Every time Alcaraz wins a Grand Slam, he gets a new tattoo celebrating the city where it took place. The 22-year-old is quickly running out of space thanks to his six Grand Slam titles.

On Sunday, Alcaraz shared a picture of his latest tattoo celebrating his 2025 US Open victory. Alcaraz got a tattoo of the Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty, as a nod to New York City. Check out the pictures shared by @alcarazdaily on X below.

📸 Carlitos posted a new photodump on his IG with his week, and there's new tattoo!! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/27EohRwqOK — Daily Alcaraz (@alcarazdaily) December 21, 2025

Alcaraz has won two titles at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. However, the Spanish superstar has struggled at the Australian Open. He has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Alcaraz recently explained how the first Major of the year gave him trouble.

In November 2024, Alcaraz made it clear that he wanted his next tattoo to be a Kangaroo (as a nod to the Australian Open). Yet, winning a Grand Slam down is still one of the last remaining achievements that Alcaraz has not already reached.

Just like his infamous haircuts, Alcaraz's ink remains a hot topic of conversation among tennis fans. In March, Alcaraz shocked fans with a temporary tattoo at Indian Wells.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way is coming to Netflix on April 23. pic.twitter.com/UTSsnEnGlk — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2025

It was just the numbers "23-4-25" tattooed on his right forearm. Naturally, it's perfectly legible when Alcaraz pumps his fist. It turned out he was teasing the debut date of his new Netflix documentary, 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.'

Netflix quickly followed up by dropping a teaser on Instagram with the caption, "New tattoo means new title: The documentary' Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' arrives on Netflix on April 23 #AlcarazNetflix." The documentary, much like Alcaraz's 2025 ATP season, was incredible.

Alcaraz finished 2025 at the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles. However, his off-season has not been free of drama. Last week, he surprised the sport by firing his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The details of the split between Alcaraz and Ferrero are still scarce, but reporting indicates the contract negotiations abruptly ended. Hopefully, both parties can find success without eachother and Alcaraz can add more tattoos to his body.

