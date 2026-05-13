USA Softball Reveals Top 10 Finalists for 2026 Collegiate Player of the Year

As the NCAA Tournament nears, the list of contenders for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is narrowing down.

🚨🔥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟬 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘!



Only 🔟 athletes remain in the race for the 2026 #USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year award 🏆



𝑭𝒖𝒍𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 📃 » https://t.co/eQIYbUa8vE pic.twitter.com/n8cROc40l9 — USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 13, 2026

Voted on by previous award winners, coaching representatives from nine Division I Conferences, as well as members of the media who consistently cover Division I softball across the country, the Top 10 finalists were announced on Wednesday.

Arkansas’ Bri Ellis took home the honors last year after an outstanding season at the plate, but who will rise to the top in 2026 and put one of the most prestigious awards on their resume?

Check out the incredibly talented list of 10 finalists.

USA Softball Top 10 Player of the Year Finalists

Key Dates

Top 3 Finalists Announced- May 18

Player of the Year Announcement- Prior to the Women’s College World Series

The 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year is having one record-breaking season, and the numbers are on pace to keep soaring as the Bruins head into the postseason.

Jordan Woolery leads the nation in RBIs and is the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to record over 100 RBIs in a season. Her 107 on the season is a UCLA program record, and she’s on pace to become the first player in NCAA history with a batting average over .500, 30-plus home runs, and 100-plus RBIs in the same year.

The back-to-back Big Ten Pitcher of the Year is having one super last collegiate season and just led her program to its second Big Ten Tournament title.

Jordy Frahm is leading the nation with 10 saves and has set the Nebraska single-season saves record in March. She’s put together an 18-4 record in the circle with a 1.26 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

As a two-way threat, she’s also rocking at the plate. She’s sitting with a .434 batting average with 50 RBIs, 19 homers, and a slugging percentage of .870.

Not only was Isa Torres named the ACC Player of the Year, but she also claimed the ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The junior has put up unbelievable numbers at the plate, hitting .542 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs. She is currently third in the league in batting average, and is fourth in on-base percentage at .605, and hits at 90.

Defensively, the shortstop has a perfect fielding percentage, totalling 56 putouts and 109 assists with just one error.