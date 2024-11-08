Patriots vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (New England Will Squeak By With Win in Chicago)
Week 10 of the NFL season will showcase a duel between the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, and the No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye.
Williams already faced the No. 2 overall pick, Jayden Daniels, suffering a heartbreaking defeat when he had to watch from the sideline as Daniels completed a hail mary on the last play of the game to steal victory from the jaws of defeat. Now, Williams and the Bears will welcome the New England Patriots to Chicago in hopes that they can break their two game losing streak.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Patriots vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +6 (-112)
- Bears -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +220
- Bears: -270
Total
- OVER 39 (-108)
- UNDER 39 (-112)
The Bears originally opened as 6.5-point favorites but the spread has since moved down half a point and has settled at Bears -6. The total for the game has decreased half a point from 29.5 to 39.
Bears vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
The Bears offense has been concerning of late, failing to gain any level of momentum against two bad defenses in the Commanders and the Cardinals, scoring a combined 24 points against them. They have continuously underperformed all season on that side of the football which has been a result of poor coaching, bad playcalling, and a lack of execution. Their defense is strong, but it's hard to back a team that can't move the ball.
I'm going to predict the Patriots pull off the upset in this game, and as I wrote about in this week's "Road to 272 Bets", I'm also leaning on this being a low-scoring affair:
The Patriots and Bears have two of the worst offenses in the NFL when it comes to moving the ball down the field, ranking 30th and 31st in yards per play. They also rank 25th and 31st in third down conversion rate, struggling to keep offensive drives alive.
Defensively, the Bears have been one of the best units in the NFL this season, especially their secondary. They also rank eighth in opponent third-down conversion rate and third in red zone defense.
Final score prediction: Patriots 16, Bears 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!