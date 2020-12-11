SI Boxing Podcast: Anthony Joshua Returns

Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Brian Kenny, boxing broadcaster for Fox and DAZN. Mannix and Kenny dive into Floyd Mayweather's announced ring return, Errol Spence's win over Danny Garcia, what to expect in Anthony Joshua's title defense against Kubrat Pulev, Canelo-Callum Smith, more; then Joshua joins to talk about his year, what kind of fighter he will be after Andy Ruiz, a future fight with Tyson Fury and more; finally, Eric Drath, director of the new documentary on Hector "Macho" Camacho on why Camacho's story was worth telling, what led to his downfall and if his murder will ever be solved.



