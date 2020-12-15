Open Floor NBA Podcast: Pina's Postseason Picks

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open Monday's episode with big breaking news about Michael's exciting new career move. Then, the guys shift into a discussion of the playoff bubble races in both conferences. Who does Michael predict will be the last three teams to make the playoffs in both conferences? Who will be the first three teams to miss the playoffs? In the West, What's Golden State's ceiling? Can Dallas win a series? Does Minnesota inspire optimism? Is Zion Williamson headed for a monster bounce-back? In the East, are Atlanta and Washington the Spiderman pointing meme? Is Indiana's drama being overstated? Will Miami come back to Earth? What in the world is going on in Orlando?

