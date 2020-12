Welcome to the Open Floor podcast fan community. All season long you can chat on Slack with Ben, Michael, and other Open Floor listeners about the latest episodes, Ben and Michael's best and worst takes, and all the NBA action on and off the court.

On Dec. 22, Michael and Ben will be holding a tip-off special to celebrate the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Be sure and listen for more details.

Sign up here to join the Open Floor Globe Slack today!