SI Boxing Podcast With Chris Mannix: Canelo-GGG Weekend (sort of)

SI Boxing Podcast: Canelo-GGG Weekend (sort of)

What are the chances we see Canelo-GGG III in 2021? Later, Eddie Hearn joins Mannix to discuss Joshua's performance, negotiations for Josua-Tyson Fury and more.
Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Keith Idec, senior writer with Boxing Scene. Mannix and Idec discuss Anthony Joshua's knockout win over Kubrat Pulev, Canelo's super-middleweight showdown with Callum Smith, Gennadiy Golovkin's middleweight title defense, the chances we see Canelo-GGG III in 2021, more; later, Eddie Hearn on Joshua's performance, negotiations for Josua-Tyson Fury, how AJ will handle the WBO belt, Smith's chances of pulling an upset, more

