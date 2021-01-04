The Alber Breer Show: Are Packers The Favorites?

Albert Breer breaks the reasons why Aaron Rodgers & the Green Bay Packers may be the title favorites this year before talking to former New England Patriots Matt Cassel & Ted Johnson on how the dynasty finally ended this year. We also talk to SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano about who to start and sit in fantasy for week seventeen, and of course, the mailbag

