Open Floor SI's NBA Show: Opening week chaos

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina pick up the pieces after a chaotic opening week by trying to spot trends. Are the Nets on track for the Finals or set to come back to earth? Are the Warriors dead on arrival or poised for a bounce-back? How does Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Warriors look 18 months later? Is Ja Morant making the leap in front of our eyes? From there, Ben and Michael shift to examining which players have the best shot to earn their first All-Star selections in 2021.

