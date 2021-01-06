SI.com
Jacksonville Needs Urban Meyer, Bobby Carpenter, & The Mailbag | The Albert Breer Show

Bobby Carpenter joins Albert Breer on today's episode. Plus, Breer discusses what Urban Meyer could bring to the table for Jacksonville, Fabiano hits on fantasy, and much more
Albert Breer breaks down why Urban Meyer is exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars need right now in a head coach before talking to former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter about the differences facing a college coach making the transition to the pros. We also talk to SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano about who to start and sit for wild card weekend, and of course, the mailbag.

Listen to The Albert Breer Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

