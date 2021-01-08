Handicapping Wild-Card Weekend and Super Bowl Futures | The MMQB Gambling Show

SI.com
Wild-Card Weekend Handicapped and Super Bowl Futures | The MMQB Gambling Show

Colts-Bills, Rams-Hawks, Bucs-Washington, Bears-Saints, Ravens-Titans and Browns-Steelers. The MMQB Gambling Pod's top picks of the weekend.
Jimmy, Mitch and Gary analyze the six Wild-Card games, including whether Brady can keep cooking when the Bucs go to Washington, and whether the Ravens should be giving points against a Titans team that's beaten them in their past two meetings. Plus, a look at our favorite Super Bowl futures values as the postseason begins.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

