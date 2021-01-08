Handicapping Wild-Card Weekend and Super Bowl Futures | The MMQB Gambling Show

Jimmy, Mitch and Gary analyze the six Wild-Card games, including whether Brady can keep cooking when the Bucs go to Washington, and whether the Ravens should be giving points against a Titans team that's beaten them in their past two meetings. Plus, a look at our favorite Super Bowl futures values as the postseason begins.

