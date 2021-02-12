SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Super Bowl Recap, Jordan Palmer and the Mailbag

Super Bowl Recap, Jordan Palmer and the Mailbag

Possible dark future for Kansas City Chiefs, plus Jordan Palmer joins the pod.
Author:
Publish date:

Albert Breer breaks down Tom Brady winning his record seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how Bucs DC Todd Bowles was able to put together a defensive plan that shut down the Chiefs, the growth that will come from Patrick Mahomes in the wake of a Super Bowl loss, why it isn't going to be automatic for the Kansas City Chiefs to be back in the Super Bowl next year and some predictions on what will happen with the quarterback carousel in the offseason. We also talk to former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on why so many teams had offensive line struggles this season. We wrap things up with SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano on some of his fantasy wishes for the offseason and, of course, the mailbag.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Albert Breer Show. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Albert Breer: Takeaway number four, I don't think it's automatic that the Chiefs are right back here next year. And the reason why is the offensive line issue that they have is a problem. Their salary cap situation is going to be interesting going forward; Patrick Mahomes' numbers really jump this year. 

There are some other guys on that roster where you look at the cap numbers and they're going up. I think you look at the Chiefs' situation and you have to question how they're going to fix the offensive line. And this was a group that to some degree, struggled in the Super Bowl last year with the healthy group. This year obviously was a major problem. Eric Fisher is 30 years old, coming off an Achilles [injury]. Mitch Schwartz is going to be 32 years old going into a contract year. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif turns 30 this week. He'd be coming off the opt-out year, and Austin Reiter the center is 30 and a free agent. 

So there are four guys, four of the five starters—the natural starters for the team that are in their 30s. There's just some work to be done there, and it's going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do. It wouldn't surprise me if because of all this, the offensive line becomes a major, major emphasis of theirs when we get to the draft. I don't know what you can do with their cap situation free agency–wise to fix this. So it wouldn't surprise me that the Chiefs have a big emphasis on the offensive line in the draft. It is a good offensive line group in this year's draft. And so it's going to be fascinating to see what they wind up doing in that area because I think that area really needs to get younger, and they need to find a way to build some depth in that group.

Listen to The Albert Breer Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

baltimore orioles logo
Play
MLB

Kjerstad, No. 2 Pick in MLB Draft, Endured Bout of Myocarditis

Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad missed the team's instructional league after dealing with "an episode of myocarditis," general manager Mike Elias said Friday.

USATSI_15505238 (1)
Play
Gambling

Saturday NCAA Basketball Betting Spotlight: Three Top 25 Matchups, Odds, Breakdown & Picks

Get the latest "Vegas Whispers" plays and information for Saturday's college basketball action.

USATSI_15527870
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Super Bowl LV In Review, Bucs and Chiefs Futures, the Spicy Offseason Ahead

Connor and Jenny discuss the outcomes of Super Bowl LV, as well as the potential for a drama-filled offseason.

Jan 28, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up for a shot during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Show: All-Star Selection Predictions

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck get into NBA All-Star predictions, dissect the Derrick Rose trade to the Knicks and speak with Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the sideline
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Super Bowl Recap, Jordan Palmer and the Mailbag

Possible dark future for Kansas City Chiefs, plus Jordan Palmer joins the pod.

Super Bowl LV Flyover
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Ringer's Kevin Clark on NFL Training Camps and 'Slow News Day'

SB LV ratings down, NFL training camps, Aaron Rodgers and the media, plus much more.

Screen Shot 2021-02-12 at 3.19.41 PM
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: 2021 Risen Star

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps Saturday's Risen Star from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Deshaun Watson stiff-arms T.J. Watt during a Texans-Steelers game
NFL

NFL Stars Are Realizing Their Power—Things Might Never Be the Same

Watson, Wilson, Rodgers and Stafford ... we could see player movement more like the NBA offseason, as the new power dynamic upends the NFL.