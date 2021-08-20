August 20, 2021
Joe Buck on 'Field of Dreams,' NFL, 'Jeopardy!' | SI Media Podcast

Jeopardy! Guest Host, NFL HOF inductee, and approaching his 20th year partnered with Troy Aikman, Joe Buck covers it all. Plus, NFL vs. NBA on Traina Thoughts.
Episode 352 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, hosted by Jimmy Traina, features an interview with Fox Sports's Joe Buck. The veteran play-by-play broadcaster shared behind-the-scenes details on the Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, Kevin Costner's involvement in the telecast and what it was like to call the game.

Fox's lead NFL voice also talks about beginning his 20th season calling games with Troy Aikman, the big viewership number for the Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game that he called and the NFL's new emphasis on taunting.

Buck also shares his thoughts on guest-hosting Jeopardy! and James Holzhauer's tweet taking aim at Buck'

The podcast wraps up with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY discuss taunting in the NFL, whether sports owners should tweet and the Christmas Day battle between the NFL and NBA.

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Broadcaster Joe Buck accepts the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The following transcript is an excerpt from The SI Media Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Jimmy Traina: When you did the Cowboys-Steelers game, you guys had Peyton Manning in the booth for that segment, where he promoted his Monday Night Football alternative broadcast. If I put you in charge of ESPN, who would you have as the host there with Peyton and Eli? Who would fit in? Because you can't have someone dry.

Joe Buck:  My wife. 

Jimmy Traina: Good answer. Still trying to get out of the hole. 

Joe Buck: Still trying to dig my way out. But when he came into the booth, we saw him at one of the events. We were talking about this. And my wife said, "You need a female host. You need somebody that's going to give you s---. You need a female host." And I was like, there you go, there's your girl. So who would I put in there? It's a good question because you don't want the typical announcer guy, right? 

Jimmy Traina: You need someone who's going to lay out for Peyton. It's the Peyton show. So you've got to shut up. 

Joe Buck: Right. So you're right, I haven't thought about it for two seconds other than my wife hosting it.

Jimmy Traina: I thought maybe there is a young broadcaster. What guy or that girl could be good in that position?

Joe Buck; Yeah, I think it would have to be somebody young and somebody willing. And that's the hard thing. You're there with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Your natural instinct is to overdo it. And so, yeah, you want to take somebody young, but I would take somebody young or really old. I would take somebody that doesn't need to be there. They want to be there; they don't need to be there. Somebody that can set them up and go get something to eat and come back. And I don't know who that would be, but I would look for somebody in the up-and-coming mold and say, if you're going to do this, you're going to have to be willing to not talk. And, you know, then you find the right kind of older person that gets that and knows why they're there. 

