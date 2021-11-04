Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Al Michaels | SI Media Podcast Episode 363
Al Michaels on His Future, the ManningCast and More | SI Media Podcast

Episode 363 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Al Michaels.
The voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football addresses reports that he's headed to Amazon to call Thursday Night Football next season. Michaels also talks about how he views certain games on the Sunday-night schedule, the wildest games he's called, his old feud with Boomer Esiason, the good and bad from the Dennis Miller years on Monday Night Football and his thoughts on the success of the ManningCast.

Michaels also talks about steakhouses, his favorite sides and why he puts ketchup on his steaks.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about the Aaron Rodgers–COVID-19 saga, whether Von Miller was traded because of a Halloween party, highlights of the last ManningCast, Episode 2 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the revelation that Tony died in the final episode of The Sopranos.

Listen to the SI Media Podcast:

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

