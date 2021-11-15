Blowouts Everywhere, But What Does It Mean? | The MMQB Podcast

Week 10 was full of lopsided games, as the second half of the season started with a handful of teams separating themselves from the pack.

There was the Chiefs' blowout win in Las Vegas, in which Patrick Mahomes and K.C. looked like themselves for the first time in quite a while. Have the Chiefs gotten right, or were Mahomes’s handful of erratic decisions still cause for concern? And is this the real Raiders after all?

Then, a look at the much-anticipated Rodgers vs. Wilson matchup that didn’t live up to its billing in Lambeau, how the Patriots got on their climb toward the AFC’s elite and whether it’s time to jump off the Browns' bandwagon (again).

Plus, the return of Cam and the long-term outlook for the Panthers, what’s going wrong with the Bucs, the Dan Quinn revenge game as the Cowboys blew out the Falcons, the baffling path to victory the Titans have taken the past two weeks, the sadness of the Steelers-Lions tie and much more!

