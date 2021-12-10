Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Open Floor: COVID-19's Never-Ending Impact, Pacers Trades and Weird Stuff In Brooklyn
Publish date:

Open Floor: COVID-19's Never-Ending Impact, Pacers Trades and Weird Stuff In Brooklyn

In today's episode, we discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend?
Author:
and

In today's episode, we discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend?

In today's episode, Michael and Chris discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend? ... They also ponder the Pacers, a team that's finally prepared to tear things down despite being really good when their best players share the floor. Where does Domantas Sabonis make the most sense? Golden State? Detroit? Phoenix? ... In addition, they answer a few questions about the Nets and why, despite having Kevin Durant and James Harden, the narrative surrounding Brooklyn is that they don't have enough talent. Also, who would they rather have on their team if they were a GM: Kyrie Irving or Trae Young?

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr smiles between plays against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Olympics

Report: Steve Kerr to be Next Team USA Men's Basketball Coach

Suns' Monty Williams, Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few are also reportedly part of the staff.

Tony Elliott with Clemson.
College Football

Tony Elliott Announced as New Virginia Coach

Elliott is taking over the Cavaliers program after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down at the end of the season.

USATSI_14158256
MMA

Sean O’Malley Promises to KO Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

The self-proclaimed champion of UFC's unranked fighters plans to cut off the lights to open Saturday's main card.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0.
NFL

Texans Announce New Starting QB for the Rest Of the Season

Veteran Tyrod Taylor has been benched and rookie Davis Mills will take the reins.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles a defender during an October 2021 regular-season win over the Chiefs.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2021

SI's renowned photographers captured the greatest athletes, moments and competitions of the past year.

Member Exclusive
UFC269Preview
MMA

Charles Oliveira-Dustin Poirier Title Bout Should Bring Fireworks to UFC 269

Oliveira's defense against Poirier will have major implications on UFC's lightweight division in the second of two championship fights on Saturday's pay-per-view card

dabo3
College Football

CB Daylen Everette Becomes Third Clemson Decommit in Five Days

Everett completes a trio of high school teammates in backing out, all on defense.

Hue Jackson coaches with the Browns.
College Football

Former NFL Coach Hue Jackson Lands Grambling State Job

The former Browns and Raiders coach made his return to college football this season.