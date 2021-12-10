In today's episode, Michael and Chris discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend? ... They also ponder the Pacers, a team that's finally prepared to tear things down despite being really good when their best players share the floor. Where does Domantas Sabonis make the most sense? Golden State? Detroit? Phoenix? ... In addition, they answer a few questions about the Nets and why, despite having Kevin Durant and James Harden, the narrative surrounding Brooklyn is that they don't have enough talent. Also, who would they rather have on their team if they were a GM: Kyrie Irving or Trae Young?

