December 17, 2021
NBA
The Crossover: NBA vs. COVID-19, with Dr. Robby Sikka
The Crossover: NBA vs. COVID-19, with Dr. Robby Sikka

The founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup discusses the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league.
Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup discusses the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league.

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes Dr. Robby Sikka, former VP of basketball operations and player wellness for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup, to discuss the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league. What’s driving the sudden surge? Should the NBA pause the season? Should the league reduce arena capacity? And how should we all approach this holiday season with cases on the rise?

Listen to the Crossover Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

