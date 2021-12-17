The Crossover: NBA vs. COVID-19, with Dr. Robby Sikka

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes Dr. Robby Sikka, former VP of basketball operations and player wellness for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup, to discuss the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league. What’s driving the sudden surge? Should the NBA pause the season? Should the league reduce arena capacity? And how should we all approach this holiday season with cases on the rise?

