Mannix and Beck discuss the NBA's disastrous week dealing with COVID-19 after several games were postponed, multiple teams fielded rosters with unrecognizable players, and only 1/3 of the league's teams having no players out under health and safety protocol regulations. We also take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they can do to get better at 19-12 with one of the best defenses in the league.

