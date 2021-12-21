Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Crossover: The NBA's COVID Scramble & The Cavs Winning Formula
Publish date:

Crossover: The NBA's COVID Scramble & The Cavs Winning Formula

COVID outbreaks are sweeping the league causing postponed games; plus a deep dive into the Cavs and more.
Author:
and

COVID outbreaks are sweeping the league causing postponed games; plus a deep dive into the Cavs and more.

Mannix and Beck discuss the NBA's disastrous week dealing with COVID-19 after several games were postponed, multiple teams fielded rosters with unrecognizable players, and only 1/3 of the league's teams having no players out under health and safety protocol regulations. We also take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they can do to get better at 19-12 with one of the best defenses in the league.

Listen to The Crossover Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

An NHL hockey puck rolling on the ice
NHL

Report: NHL Players Won't Participate in 2022 Olympics

Tuesday's decision comes following a wave of postponements across the NHL.

big-12-logo-sec-big-12-challenge
College Basketball

Sources: Big 12 Plans to Restore 'No Contest' Policy for Games

If the league restores its policy, it would end the need for teams to forfeit games.

Larry Fitzgerald stands and talks with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Asked if He's Interested in Return This Season

The longtime Cardinals star has not officially retired.

latifi
Racing

Nicholas Latifi Received Death Threats After Crash in F1 Season Finale

The Williams driver's late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a controversial ending.

Jahmyr Gibbs running with a football.
College Football

Georgia Tech RB Announces He’s Transferring to Alabama

Sophomore Jahmyr Gibbs made the announcement via a video posted on social media.

Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

Reporter Says Meyer's Lawyer Sent 'Threatening' Letter

He saw his Jacksonville tenure end in ugly fashion.

AC Milan and Inter will have a new stadium
Soccer

AC Milan, Inter Choose 'Cathedral' to Replace Existing San Siro

The Milan clubs revealed renderings for their new home, which is expected to be finish in 2024 or 2025.

Gianni-Infantino-FIFA-Biennial-World-Cup-Trophy
Soccer

FIFA Touts Financial Impact of Biennial World Cup in Face of Opposition

Money talked loudest and clearest when FIFA pitched its vision for more frequent World Cups to more than 200 member countries.