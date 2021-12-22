Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Year in Review With Andrew Marchand and John Ourand | SI Media Podcast
The biggest sports stories of the year, plus Super Bowl betting odds with Sal Licata and so much more.
Episode 370 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina is a 2021 Sports Media Review edition with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

During the episode, we recap the biggest stories of the past year including a big NFL television move, a major controversy at ESPN and the ManningCast. We also identify sports media figures who had the best year and which sports media figures had a breakout year in 2021.

We also look at the ups and downs for ESPN and Fox and highlight some of the major sports media news of 2021.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss their love of a certain radio DJ, Super Bowl betting odds and much more.

Listen to the SI Media Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

