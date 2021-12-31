All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Last spring he was the most polarizing quarterback in the NFL draft, a prolific collegiate passer who lacked the dynamic athleticism we’ve come to expect from this generation of QBs. But now, 15 games into this season and his NFL career—and even after back-to-back disappointing outings—Mac Jones is the Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and objectively outperforming every other quarterback drafted last spring.

So… what does that mean? Jenny, Conor and Gary discuss Jones’s skillset—his strengths, his limitations and why, to this point, he can overcome those limitations—whether or not it will lead NFL teams to try to find similar quarterbacks in upcoming drafts, and why there’s more risk in identifying and drafting “the next Mac Jones” than you might think.

