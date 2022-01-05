Mannix and Beck discuss the drama in the Rockets' blowout loss to the Nuggets where guard Kevin Porter Jr. left the arena at halftime following an argument with assistant coach John Lucas and center Christian Wood refused to check in for the second half. They take a look at their suspensions and wonder if it's best for the team's future that they be cut. They also take a look at Kyrie Irving's return to the Nets in a road-game-only role and what win-now teams Jerami Grant could help the most

