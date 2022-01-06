Skip to main content
Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden | SI Media Podcast

Episode 372 of the 'SI Media Podcast'  is a roundtable with Al Michaels and Tom Rinaldi to discuss the career of John Madden.

Al Michaels, who was Madden's partner for seven seasons, and Tom Rinaldi, who was a director on the recent FOX Sports documentary on Madden's life, talk about Madden's unusual popularity, what he was like to work with, his fear of flying and his use of the Madden Cruiser bus, his partnership with Pat Summerall, joining FOX instead of 'Monday Night Football' after CBS los the NFC package and much more.

Following the roundtable, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly ""Traina Thoughts"" segment. The segment starts with Sal discussing his recent bout with Covid and then a variety of topics are covered including the recent controversy with Wizards announcers Glenn Consor, Kirk Herbstreit's theory that today's player doesn't care about football and the best things we've watched over the holidays.

Listen to the SI Media Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

