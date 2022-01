In today’s episode, Rohan and Jeremy Woo discuss the latest drama with the Lakers, if Evan Mobley should have been the No. 1 pick, and look ahead to the 2022 NBA Draft. They also briefly discuss a hypothetical 3-on-3 tournament, and guess who the next wing player to win a Finals MVP will be. Jeremy also reveals himself to be a liar, and trolls Michael throughout the episode.

