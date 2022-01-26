Skip to main content
Shawn Bradley’s New Life, QB Evolution, When Kobe Ruled Philly | SI Weekly

Shawn Bradley’s life changed forever after tragic accident, Evolution of QBs and honoring Kobe

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Former NBA star Shawn Bradley was living out an idyllic retirement in Utah until one day a tragic bike ride left him paralyzed when a driver hit him from behind. SI contributing writer Brian Burnsed is here to tell us how Bradley; his wife, Carrie; and their family have been forever changed by this experience.

SI Daily Cover: Life After 7'6": Shawn Bradley, Paralyzed in a Bike Crash, Knows ‘It’ll Never Be the Same’

Quarterbacks study the game of football and their competitors incessantly, so when a standout performer like Aaron Rogers develops a “foot pop” or Lamar Jackson starts bending his throws around defenders, players are bound to copy their moves. SI staff writer and mad genius Conor Orr delivers a treatise on the evolutionary development of quarterbacks with some solid blocking by world-renowned biologists from Harvard University.

SI Recommends

SI Cover story: In the Throws of Change

On the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, we welcome Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, whose new book delves into what Kobe was like as a young phenom before he became a basketball legend. Sielski joins us to tell the entertaining story behind the unlikely college that almost landed Kobe before he decided to jump straight to the NBA. 

Excerpt, The Ones Kobe Left Behind

Listen to the "Sports Illustrated Weekly" Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

