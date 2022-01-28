Skip to main content
Crossover: Reckoning With the Past, w/ Larry Miller

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Nike exec Larry Miller joins the show to discuss his past as a gang member and how he is still trying to reconcile his dark past.

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes longtime Jordan Brand and Nike executive Larry Miller to discuss his biography, “Jump: My Secret Journey from the Streets to the Boardroom.” In the book, Miller divulges for the first time his dark past as a gang member in West Philadelphia, and describes the day in 1965 when he shot and killed another teen. Miller told his story to Beck for an SI Daily Cover in October. Now they discuss everything that’s happened since—including a meeting between Miller and the family of the victim.

