Open Floor: Brooklyn's Mess & Zach LaVine Disrespect

In this episode, we take a long hard look at the Nets and wonder if their superteam era might be over before it ever really got started.

On today's episode, Michael and Chris (Brother) Herring take a long hard look at the Nets and wonder if their superteam era might be over before it ever really got started. Will James Harden be on the Sixers next year? Should Brooklyn re-sign Kyrie Irving or trade him before the deadline? Is Kevin Durant still the best player alive? Then, they open up the mailbag to discuss Zach LaVine disrespect and the sliding Bulls, a fascinating fake trade between the Celtics and Nuggets, and Herring's favorite Spike Lee movie!

