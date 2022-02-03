Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Bryan Curtis on Brady, Romo, Aikman & More | SI Media Podcast

Episode 374 features an interview with Bryan Curtis of The Ringer.

Bryan Curtis, who covers media for The Ringer and hosts "The Pressbox Podcast" weighed in on a slew of sports media topics currently making news. Among the stories discussed during the conversation: Tom Brady's retirement announcement and the role Jim Gray, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington played in the saga; Why Tony Romo had a rough AFC title game; What Troy Aikman does so well and why he's the best NFL analyst today; the hilarity of the CBS halftime show at the AFC title game getting drowned out by a concert; Al Michaels future and whether going to Amazon would be a good or bad move; Why Radio Row is like Disney Land and why Radio Row interviewers are useless.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks at the video board against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Podcasts

The Impact of Brian Flores’s Lawsuit | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Brian Flores’s racial discrimination lawsuit, Belichicks texts, Washington's new name and more

Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy
NBA

Behind the Redesign of the Kobe Bryant Trophy

The revamped NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy celebrates its namesake with a design by artist Victor Solomon.

dCOValmichaels_H
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Is Likely Al Michaels’s NBC Swan Song—and His Last Game on TV

The legendary NFL broadcaster goes deep on his career. But is he headed to Amazon Prime? He prefers not to use periods.

Costa Rica playing Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier.
Soccer

Costa Rica Disputes Report It Played WC Qualifier With COVID-19-Positive Players

Jamaica lost to Costa Rica and was eliminated from contention for a spot the 2022 World Cup as a result.

Bill Fitch at a podium.
NBA

Hall of Fame NBA Coach Bill Fitch Dies at 89

He coached five different franchises throughout his 25-year career.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Five-Round Mock Draft

Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris are atop this early 2022 mock draft.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

What Should the Hawks Do at the Trade Deadline?

Teams will be calling Atlanta at the deadline, but the Hawks might not have to search far to save their season.

simidele-adeagbo-lead
Play
Olympics

IOC’s Quota Decision Sends a Message to Black Winter Athletes

Despite calls to reinstate spots in bobsleigh and skeleton, there will be no sliding sport athletes from African delegations at the 2022 Games in Beijing.