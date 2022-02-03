Bryan Curtis on Brady, Romo, Aikman & More | SI Media Podcast

Bryan Curtis, who covers media for The Ringer and hosts "The Pressbox Podcast" weighed in on a slew of sports media topics currently making news. Among the stories discussed during the conversation: Tom Brady's retirement announcement and the role Jim Gray, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington played in the saga; Why Tony Romo had a rough AFC title game; What Troy Aikman does so well and why he's the best NFL analyst today; the hilarity of the CBS halftime show at the AFC title game getting drowned out by a concert; Al Michaels future and whether going to Amazon would be a good or bad move; Why Radio Row is like Disney Land and why Radio Row interviewers are useless.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast