On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes former Nets and Sixers general manager Billy King to discuss the NBA trade deadline. Should the Sixers move Ben Simmons now, or hold out for James Harden after the season? Is it time for the Grizzlies and Cavs to be all-in? Should the Nets unload Kyrie Irving? King also reminisces about the Melodrama, the Dwightmare and other big trade-deadline moments from his career.

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast