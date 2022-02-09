Crossover: The NBA Trade Deadline Deals Start Early

Mannix and Beck are joined by former NBA GM Ryan McDonough to try and make sense of the trade between the Pacers and Kings that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana. We also discuss where the Blazers go from here after shipping CJ McCollum to New Orleans and if the Pelicans are making a push to get into the playoffs. And we also get Ryan’s thoughts on how far Cleveland can go this year after trading for Caris Levert, if we’ll see Ben Simmons this year if a trade to Brooklyn doesn’t happen, and if anyone would want Russell Westbrook this season and beyond.

