Boomer Esiason + Traina Thoughts | The SI Media Podcast

With the Bengals in the Super Bowl against the Rams, the nine-year Cincinnati quarterback talks about how the franchise went from NFL laughingstock to the AFC representative in the big game, why Joe Burrow is special and the best moments in Bengals history.

Esiason also talks about that AFC title game halftime show during which he and his CBS colleagues were drowned out by a concert, whether Aaron Rodgers ever reached out to him after the fake story about Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl, calling 19 Super Bowls on radio, doing morning drive radio, his efforts to raise money for cystic fibrosis and more.

Following the interview with Esiason, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include Super Bowl prop bets, some recent must-see documentaries and much more

