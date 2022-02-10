Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Boomer Esiason + Traina Thoughts | The SI Media Podcast

Boomer Esiason + Traina Thoughts | The SI Media Podcast

Episode 375 features an interview with Boomer Esiason of CBS's "NFL Today" and WFAN radio in New York.

Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

Episode 375 features an interview with Boomer Esiason of CBS's "NFL Today" and WFAN radio in New York.

With the Bengals in the Super Bowl against the Rams, the nine-year Cincinnati quarterback talks about how the franchise went from NFL laughingstock to the AFC representative in the big game, why Joe Burrow is special and the best moments in Bengals history.

Esiason also talks about that AFC title game halftime show during which he and his CBS colleagues were drowned out by a concert, whether Aaron Rodgers ever reached out to him after the fake story about Rodgers boycotting the Super Bowl, calling 19 Super Bowls on radio, doing morning drive radio, his efforts to raise money for cystic fibrosis and more.

Following the interview with Esiason, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include Super Bowl prop bets, some recent must-see documentaries and much more

SI Recommends

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

team-usa1
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA has won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Games.

Chloe Kim after her gold medal-winning run at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Olympics

Chloe Kim Avoids the Pitfalls of Pressure in Beijing

The 21-year-old deftly brushed off the weight of expectations that's crushed countless stars at the Olympics. But it wasn't as easy as it looked.

nathan-chen
Olympics

Nathan Chen Earns Redemption With Gold in Men's Figure Skating

The 22-year-old American star put firmly in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang.

kamila-valieva
Olympics

Russian Star Skater Practices Despite Report of Positive Drug Test

Reports surfaced Thursday in Beijing that Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance.

zac-taylor
NFL

The Bar That Became the Epicenter of the Bengals’ Run

Zac Taylor and Co.’s epic Super Bowl charge has revitalized a city of long-suffering fans, and in turn, Mount Lookout Tavern has thrived.

full-all-elite-wrestling-aew-roster-wrestlers-list.jpg
Wrestling

Ex-WWE Wrestler Keith Lee Makes Surprise AEW Debut

Former NXT champion Keith Lee is now All Elite.

USATSI_16908191_168397593_lowres (1)
MLB

MLB, MLBPA to Meet Saturday as Labor Talks Continue

MLB has yet to make a counteroffer to the players' latest offer, instead asking for help from a federal mediator.