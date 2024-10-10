Pohlad Family Says They Will Explore Sale of Minnesota Twins After 40 Years
After 40 years, it appears a chapter of the Minnesota Twins' history is set to close.
The Pohlad family is exploring the sale of the team, according to a Thursday morning report from Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star-Tribune. Per Miller and other reporters, the Pohlads have retained Allen & Company—an investment bank—to that end.
"Our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins," executive chair Joe Pohlad announced Thursday via Miller.
Minnesota has been in the family since 1984, when financier Carl Pohlad purchased the team from Calvin Griffith for a quaint $44 million; the franchise had been in the Griffith family since 1920, when Clark Griffith bought a controlling interest in the Washington Senators.
The Twins have won two World Series titles under the Pohlads' stewardship, beating the St. Louis Cardinals in 1987 and the Atlanta Braves in 1991. They also survived rumblings of contraction in the early 2000s, ultimately becoming one of that decade's most successful clubs.
Minnesota—valued by Forbes at a little under $1.5 billion in March—went 82-80 and missed the playoffs in 2024.