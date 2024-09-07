Raiders vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Josh Palmer Undervalued on Sunday)
The Las Vegas Raiders begin the Gardner Minshew era against the Los Angeles Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh in a Week 1 clash.
This AFC West matchup has a ton of intrigue, as both teams would like to sneak into the playoffs in the AFC after missing them in 2024.
While I’m not sold on either team as a playoff squad, that doesn’t mean I’m avoiding them in the prop market.
In fact, there are three plays that I love for Sunday’s matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Palmer OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Zamir White Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+165)
- Gardner Minshew UNDER 8.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
Josh Palmer OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
This might be my favorite play of Week 1.
The Chargers traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams this offseason, leaving a ton of vacated targets for Joshua Palmer (last year's No. 3 receiver), rookie Ladd McConkey and last year’s first-round pick Quentin Johnston.
And I think Palmer is the player who is going to benefit the most.
Palmer already has a strong rapport with Justin Herbert, picking up 581 receiving yards and two scores in 10 games last season (not all with Herbert in the lineup).
Against the Raiders, Palmer had three catches for 77 yards (on eight targets) and four catches for 113 yards in two games last season. He could be the No. 1 receiver in this Chargers offense in 2024.
Zamir White Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+165)
Zamir White put together some strong games to end 2023, rushing for 69 yards and score against these Chargers and putting up over 100 rushing in two of his final four games of the season.
I think he’s a steal at this number to score a touchdown as the clear No. 1 option in the Raiders backfield.
Even though White has limited receiving upside, he could be a candidate to see 15 or more carries in Week 1 as the Raiders try to find their identity on offense.
Gardner Minshew UNDER 8.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
After having a solid season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Minshew is looking to hang on to the starting job with the Raiders this season.
A mobile quarterback when he needs to be, Minshew had some big rushing games in Indy last season, but he still cleared this prop just three times in 17 games.
I’ll gladly fade Minshew at this number in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.