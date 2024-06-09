Ryan Garcia Arrested on Felony Vandalism Charge in Los Angeles, per Report
American boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with felony vandalism, according to a Saturday night report from TMZ Sports.
Per TMZ, Garcia was taken into custody after damaging his room and a hallway in the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif..
Garcia, 25, has been in the headlines frequently since defeating countryman Devin Haney by majority decision on April 20 in Brooklyn. He tested positive for a banned substance on April 19, a charge he has disputed.
The Victorville, Calif. native has a 25–1 lifetime record and briefly held the WBC lightweight interim championship in early 2021. He lost for the first time on April 22, 2023 via seventh-round knockout to countryman Gervonta Davis.
TMZ wrote that Garcia "was seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs," and "went peacefully" upon his arrest. The outlet previously reported that police performed a welfare check on Garcia on Wednesday at a family member's request.