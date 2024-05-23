Sean Payton Describes Broncos Quarterbacks As 'Orphan Dogs'
The Denver Broncos are rolling out a new-look quarterback depth chart for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Rookie Bo Nix is battling veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to determine who will win the starting quarterback job and replace Russell Wilson, who departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
"It's kind of the orphan group. They're all orphan dogs," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of his three quarterbacks during a press conference Thursday. "They've come from somewhere but they're doing good. It's a good room."
Nix, the No. 12 pick in April, arrives in Denver after a five-year collegiate career at Auburn and Oregon. Stidham is just 27 years old but is already building a resume of a journeyman quarterback, having spent time with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders the last four years. Wilson was acquired by Denver via a trade this offseason in an attempt to revive the former No. 2 pick's career.
"One's coming from college, one's coming from two or three NFL systems and the other is coming from one system," Payton said. "They're all in a race to learn this system. I would say ... man, they're doing well."
The Broncos likely prefer the 24-year-old Nix wins the starting job outright after selecting him with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Nix was the fifth quarterback to be taken in the draft behind Caleb Williams (No. 1 pick), Jayden Daniels (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3) and Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8).
Payton said Thursday that he's impressed with Nix's progress so far.
"He's farther along than most would be," Payton said. "We're talking about a player who's played 61 games. He's extremely smart. He's picked it up very quickly."