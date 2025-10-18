SI

Shohei Ohtani's Mammoth NLCS Home Run Left Dodgers Teammates in Utter Disbelief

Ohtani's teammates were all of us watching the Dodgers slugger.

The Dodgers bullpen could not believe what they just saw.
During a rare batting practice session on Thursday night, Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium, bouncing it off the roof of the pavilion in right field and out of the park. On Friday night, Ohtani one-upped himself during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.

After impressively striking out the side, then hitting a leadoff homer in the bottom half of the first inning, Ohtani electrified the ballpark and left his teammates jaws on the floor when he turned on a 3-1 cutter from Milwaukee righthander Chad Patrick, sending the ball a whopping 469 feet up and out of Dodger Stadium.

It's hard to say which was better, Ohtani's mammoth blast or his teammates' reactions. All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman looked like he had seen a ghost.

Over in the Dodgers' bullpen, the reactions were priceless.

Ohtani simply defies words. In addition to his two home runs, he's pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.