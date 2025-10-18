Shohei Ohtani's Mammoth NLCS Home Run Left Dodgers Teammates in Utter Disbelief
During a rare batting practice session on Thursday night, Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium, bouncing it off the roof of the pavilion in right field and out of the park. On Friday night, Ohtani one-upped himself during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.
After impressively striking out the side, then hitting a leadoff homer in the bottom half of the first inning, Ohtani electrified the ballpark and left his teammates jaws on the floor when he turned on a 3-1 cutter from Milwaukee righthander Chad Patrick, sending the ball a whopping 469 feet up and out of Dodger Stadium.
It's hard to say which was better, Ohtani's mammoth blast or his teammates' reactions. All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman looked like he had seen a ghost.
Over in the Dodgers' bullpen, the reactions were priceless.
Ohtani simply defies words. In addition to his two home runs, he's pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.