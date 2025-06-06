MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 18
The halfway point of the 2025 MLS season is here, and it’s another week where the league is partially playing through an international window, with five games on the docket for this weekend. Sports Illustrated predicts how each game will unfold.
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: D.C. United 1–3 Chicago Fire FC
The Chicago Fire head to D.C. United without their starting goalkeeper in Chris Brady, who is off representing the U.S. men’s national team. However, they enter the match with all three of their key attacking players, Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinkernagel and Jonathan Bamba.
D.C. isn’t as decimated by international call-ups, but will be challenged to defend Cuypers, who is in the midst of the MLS Golden Boot race with 10 goals in 15 matches.
Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0–1 Austin FC
Two years ago, few would have expected Austin FC attacker Brandon Vazquez and Colorado Rapids midfielder Đorđe Mihailović not to be on an MLS-heavy U.S. men’s national team. Yet, despite the latter’s success and the former’s struggles, both won’t head to this year’s Gold Cup.
Instead, we get a near full-strength battle between two defensively sound teams. However, Colorado will be without starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who suffered an injury before he could begin his international duty with the American squad.
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 St. Louis CITY SC
The benefit of St. Louis CITY SC’s struggles to start the season under now-former head coach Olof Mellberg is that none of their key players earned international call-ups this window. Now, they come up against a Portland Timbers side missing two key starters on their backline in center back Kamal Miller and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
St. Louis beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 last weekend, and could be in for a similar result this weekend on the West Coast.
LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: LAFC 2–2 Sporting Kansas City
LAFC are in their final matchup ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and will likely rest some players with hopes of advancing in that competition, and earning the prize money that comes along with it. However, head coach Steve Cherundolo has a deep squad that will want to maintain their momentum and battle for a victory, even without key players Nathan Ordaz, David Martínez, and Artem Smolyakov away on international duty.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0–4 Seattle Sounders
There is still speculation as to whether this match will go ahead. After falling 5–0 in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final to Cruz Azul last weekend, Vancouver Whitecaps FC had over 50 percent of their players sustain gastrointestinal issues, and have had to cancel training several times this week, while working with local infectious disease experts to manage the outbreak.
The illness, combined with a league-leading nine international absences, could postpone this match for Vancouver, as they may not have enough fit players. If it is played, though, Vancouver won’t be in a position to compete with their Cascadia rivals.
MLS vs. Liga MX Friendly Predictions
In addition to the regular season matches this weekend, there are also two international club friendlies as the Philadelphia Union face Atlas and San Diego FC take on Club América in two MLS vs Liga MX matches.
San Diego remains with Chucky Lozano after he wasn’t able to join Mexico’s Gold Cup squad, and they will no doubt have a feisty home atmosphere against América, looking to close their season with a friendly win after last week’s Club World Cup Playoff loss to LAFC.
- Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–1 Atlas
- Prediction: San Diego FC 1–3 Club América