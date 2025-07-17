Granit Xhaka ‘Offered Premier League Return’ After Saudi Arabia Snub
Granit Xhaka is in line for a return to the Premier League, with newly promoted Sunderland revealed to be chasing his signature.
Xhaka, 32, ended a seven-year spell with Arsenal to join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023, quickly establishing himself as a key part of the side that went on to win the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso.
While still a key player for Leverkusen—47 of his 49 appearances last season came as a starter—the belief is that Xhaka could be allowed to leave for the right price this summer. Saudi Arabian side Neom have walked away from a deal, opening the door to Sunderland.
The Athletic have revealed that the next step of Sunderland’s ambitious transfer plans is to lure Xhaka back to England’s top flight as they bid to bolster a midfield which lost Jobe Bellingham, brother of Real Madrid’s Jude, to Borussia Dortmund.
The former Arsenal captain’s experience, both generally in top level football and specifically in the Premier League, is valued by Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris to support his young squad and to help the club’s existing new signings gel.
Sunderland have already spent over £100 million ($134.1 million) to sign Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki and Chemsdine Talbi. The hope is that Xhaka will be next but Fabrizio Romano notes an approach has also been made to Napoli over another former Premier League midfielder, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Napoli.
Leverkusen are putting pressure on Xhaka to decide on his future soon, with sporting director Simon Rolfes warning the midfielder he does not have long before they will look to close the door to any exits.
“Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad, that’s obvious,” Rolfes told BILD. “Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.
“There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95% complete, and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”