SI

Chelsea ‘Open’ to Sanctioning Striker Loan After Premier League Enquiry

Chelsea’s group of forwards is starting to get bloated once again.

Jamie Spencer

Enzo Maresca cannot give minutes to all the players in his squad.
Enzo Maresca cannot give minutes to all the players in his squad. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Chelsea have been reported as “open” to young striker Marc Guiu leaving the club on loan for the duration of the forthcoming Premier League season.

Guiu joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer and impressed by scoring six time in seven games en route to the Blues lifting the UEFA Conference League trophy. But his opportunities in other competitions were limited, not starting a single Premier League game. An unfortunate hamstring injury that ruled him out of games in March, April and May also didn’t help.

With Liam Delap, João Pedro and Nicolas Jackson, assuming he isn’t sold, ahead in the battle to start as Chelsea’s No. 9, the Spanish teenager could be better served by heading elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano notes Sunderland’s interest in Guiu, said to be one of three clubs making enquiries about a possible loan. Chelsea are willing to sanction a temporary departure, without an option to buy, but expect the whoever the loan club is to cover 100% of the player’s wages.

Chelsea don’t want to cut ties with Guiu and expect him to report back next summer.

Marc Guiu
Marc Guiu remains a fringe player at Chelsea. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

In preparation for their first Premier League season in eight years, Sunderland have spent heavily on nine new signing. Outgoing have topped £124 million ($164.7 million), partially offset by sales of Tom Watson and Jobe Bellingham to Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Sunderland didn’t have a runaway top scorer last season, as they secured promotion via the Championship play-offs. Wilson Isidor led the way with 13 across all competitions, while young Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda followed with nine.

All of the last six clubs promoted into the Premier League—Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United—have been relegated after just one season, a fate Sunderland will be hoping to avoid.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER

feed

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Home/Soccer