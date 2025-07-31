Chelsea ‘Open’ to Sanctioning Striker Loan After Premier League Enquiry
Chelsea have been reported as “open” to young striker Marc Guiu leaving the club on loan for the duration of the forthcoming Premier League season.
Guiu joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer and impressed by scoring six time in seven games en route to the Blues lifting the UEFA Conference League trophy. But his opportunities in other competitions were limited, not starting a single Premier League game. An unfortunate hamstring injury that ruled him out of games in March, April and May also didn’t help.
With Liam Delap, João Pedro and Nicolas Jackson, assuming he isn’t sold, ahead in the battle to start as Chelsea’s No. 9, the Spanish teenager could be better served by heading elsewhere.
Fabrizio Romano notes Sunderland’s interest in Guiu, said to be one of three clubs making enquiries about a possible loan. Chelsea are willing to sanction a temporary departure, without an option to buy, but expect the whoever the loan club is to cover 100% of the player’s wages.
Chelsea don’t want to cut ties with Guiu and expect him to report back next summer.
In preparation for their first Premier League season in eight years, Sunderland have spent heavily on nine new signing. Outgoing have topped £124 million ($164.7 million), partially offset by sales of Tom Watson and Jobe Bellingham to Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Sunderland didn’t have a runaway top scorer last season, as they secured promotion via the Championship play-offs. Wilson Isidor led the way with 13 across all competitions, while young Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda followed with nine.
All of the last six clubs promoted into the Premier League—Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United—have been relegated after just one season, a fate Sunderland will be hoping to avoid.