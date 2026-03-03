Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 29

With 10 gameweeks of the 2025–26 Premier League season remaining, some would suggest that we’ve already ventured into ’run-in’ territory.

For those who indulge Scott Hanson and NFL Redzone in football season, the aforementioned final stretch could equate to the “witching hour,” described by Hanson as the period in games “when wins become losses, and losses become wins.”

It’s crunch time, folks. Every outing appears decisive in shaping the dynamics at the top and bottom of the table, all while helping sort out the mess in the middle.

A midweek slate beckons, and here is how Sports Illustrated believes Gameweek 29 will pan out.

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Rayan is the real deal. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

A battle of the B’s takes place on the south coast on Tuesday evening, as Bournemouth welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries rank among the Premier League’s form teams in 2026, with the addition of Brazilian sensation Rayan helping them mitigate Antoine Semenyo’s midseason exit. Without the Ghanaian international to rely on, Bournemouth have seemingly returned to their cohesive best.

However, they’ve been held to a pair of draws in their two most recent outings, and Brentford, off the back of a remarkable victory at Burnley, are set to prove stern opposition.

Keith Andrews’ Europe-chasing Bees were cruising at Turf Moor on Saturday, racing into a 3–0 lead, only to be pegged back by the hosts. In the end, some handy interventions from the video assistant referee (VAR) and Mikkel Damsgaard’s stoppage-time strike ensured they escaped Lancashire with three points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Brentford

Everton vs. Burnley

Thierno Barry was Everton’s match-winner at Newcastle. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Scott Parker said he was “more sad than disappointed” after Saturday’s fightback came up short, but the Burnley manager could nonetheless take great pride from the spirit his side displayed after their early beatdown.

The Clarets have a mountain to climb if they’re to remain in the Premier League next season, with a run of results desperately needed. Nottingham Forest are currently eight points clear in 17th.

They’re taking on an Everton side that’s yet to settle in their new home, with the Toffees collecting just 16 points from 14 outings at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Fortunately, David Moyes has got them dazzling on their travels, and a 3–2 win at Newcastle United was merely their latest successful excursion.

Jordan Pickford is probably still watching back his last-gasp denial of a thunderous Sandro Tonali volley.

Prediction: Everton 2–1 Burnley

Leeds United vs. Sunderland

Leeds will lean on their home form down the stretch. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Leeds United could‘ve been out of sight on another day. Daniel Farke’s outfit were superb early on against Manchester City, but uncharacteristically faded under the lights.

Antoine Semenyo’s goal before half-time proved the difference, emboldening City’s title charge while ensuring Leeds remained in the relegation dogfight. They’ve generally been really impressive this calendar year, and their form at Elland Road will be key to surviving.

Six of Leeds’ seven Premier League wins have come at home, and they could do with another on Tuesday night against a Sunderland team that have collected the fourth fewest points on their travels in the top flight.

The Black Cats at least ended a three-game losing run by earning a point at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Prediction: Leeds 1–0 Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Liverpool have won three Premier League games in a row. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

Liverpool’s quest to play in next season’s Champions League was further emboldened by a 5–2 victory over West Ham United, and they later benefited from Chelsea’s defeat at league leaders Arsenal.

The Reds’ winning run hasn’t been particularly convincing, but results are imperative at this stage of the season. They’ll be boosted by Florian Wirtz’s return from a back injury on Tuesday night, too.

However, what was once a gimme fixture on paper suddenly seems considerably more challenging. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ improvement under Rob Edwards has come to pass in recent outings against Arsenal and Aston Villa, with their win over the latter on Friday night moving them beyond Derby County’s record-low 11-point haul from 2007–08.

Wolves are 14 points off Forest and have surely left themselves with far too much to do, but Edwards’ side are ready to fight until their fate is sealed.

Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Chelsea’s Champions League hopes took a hit in north London. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Chelsea were on the wrong end of the set-piece-fest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Blues have gone three Premier League games without a win.

They weren’t particularly poor in a low-quality affair, and Liam Rosenior may wonder how his team failed to escape with at least a point. Still, Chelsea’s new manager is in the midst of his first period of adversity in west London, and they can ill-afford to fall further into the mire at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Fortunately, Aston Villa enter this contest in what managers on the continent might describe as a “bad moment.” Midfield absences have devastated Unai Emery’s side, but the Spaniard knew all along that his team were in a false position towards the summit.

With one win from their previous five league outings, Villa have a scrap on their hands to finish in the top five.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–1 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the summit. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Arsenal supporters couldn’t care less as to how their wins arrive down the stretch, with the Gunners merely getting the job done at the weekend in what, on paper, was one of their toughest remaining Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners relied on the ol’ faithful against Chelsea, with a pair of set-piece goals either side of Piero Hincapié’s flick beyond David Raya helping the league leaders restore their five-point lead at the top.

Brighton & Hove Albion were seemingly on the slump under Fabian Hürzeler, but the Seagulls have picked up back-to-back league wins to alleviate any fears of potentially getting involved in the scrap for survival.

They’re up to 11th and suddenly have an outside shot of a push for Europe, but their momentum is at great risk of being halted in midweek.

Prediction: Brighton 0–2 Arsenal

Fulham vs. West Ham United

Fulham have won back-to-back games. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Fulham were the latest to inflict more misery upon Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, and they’d ought to have won by a more comfortable margin, even if they did benefit from a VAR oversight in the build-up to Harry Wilson’s opener.

Another relegation-threatened opponent visits Craven Cottage midweek, with West Ham United’s improvement being stunted at Anfield on Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo were overwhelmed by Liverpool’s set-piece prowess in a 5–2 defeat, having somehow failed to find the back of the net at home to Bournemouth the week before. Results did at least go their way on Sunday, with Forest just two points better off.

Prediction: Fulham 2–1 West Ham

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Man City fought hard for three points at Elland Road. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

There was very little pretty about Man City’s victory at Elland Road, but the title hopefuls nonetheless found a way.

While Arsenal answered their call the following day, City are seemingly building some momentum heading into crunch time, and you wouldn’t bet against a Pep Guardiola-led outfit in a title run-in.

They’ll enjoy the comfort of the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Nottingham Forest make their way to Manchester in the hope of earning an unlikely result. City have lost just once on home soil domestically this season.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Nott’m Forest

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Newcastle are aiming to inflict the first defeat upon Michael Carrick as Man Utd boss. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

A classic Premier League fixture rolls around under the lights at St. James’ Park, with a rather befuddling Newcastle United outfit targeting a return to winning ways when the division’s form team comes to town.

The Magpies have failed to build any sort of rhythm this season, and are poised to finish mid-table as a result. Saturday’s 3–2 defeat to Everton was their fourth in five league outings. Dr. Tottenham tried his best to inspire some momentum, but Newcastle have instead continued their slide down the table.

Thus, many may expect the visiting Red Devils to persist with this winning business on Tyneside, as they once again found a way to prevail without being anywhere near their best against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Michael Carrick has so far found the required solutions to perpetuate the fairytale start to his second interim tenure at Manchester United, but the Toon Army will be out to prove that there’s life in Eddie Howe’s side yet.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs desperately need a result. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Thursday, March 5

: Thursday, March 5 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

In case you missed it, Tottenham Hotspur are ... not in a good way. Relegation no longer seems like a Doomsday prophecy, but a frightening potential. They’re still without a win in 2026, and Igor Tudor hasn’t yet gotten a tune out of this broken group of players.

Nothing is going to come easy for Spurs down the stretch, but their fixtures are at least relatively kind. Thursday night’s bout with Crystal Palace seems like one they could win, given the away side’s absences in defense and Oliver Glasner’s general discontent.

Like a batter who merely needs a hit to end a cold streak, Tottenham, who have forgotten how to win, simply must find a way of claiming three points.

Prediction: Tottenham 1–0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 29

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Tuesday, March 3 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Brentford 2–2 Tuesday, March 3 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Everton vs. Burnley 2–1 Tuesday, March 3 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Sunderland 1–0 Tuesday, March 3 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET Wolves vs. Liverpool 1–2 Wednesday, March 4 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 1–1 Wednesday, March 4 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Brighton vs. Arsenal 0–2 Wednesday, March 4 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Fulham vs. West Ham 2–1 Wednesday, March 4 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Man City vs. Nott’m Forest 3–1 Wednesday, March 4 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET Newcastle vs. Man Utd 2–1 Thursday, March 5 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 1–0

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP