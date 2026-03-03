Michael Carrick’s Defensive Injury Updates Threaten Selection Headache vs. Newcastle

Manchester United could be without 75% of their strongest back four for Wednesday night’s Premier League match against Newcastle United, after Michael Carrick gave an update regarding the status of senior defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Both players were replaced during the weekend win against Crystal Palace due to feeling ill. Carrick said on Tuesday that Maguire and Shaw will be given “every chance” to return against Newcastle. But their respective involvement still carries some doubt, on top of Lisandro Martínez already out.

“We’re working towards it,” Carrick told reporters on the health of Maguire and Shaw.

“They weren’t feeling too good [against Crystal Palace]. We’ve still got a little bit of time to the game and we will just have to see how they feel. So we’ll obviously give them every chance.

“It wasn’t injury, it’s just both of them weren't feeling too good. It’s one of those things really. But we’ll just have to see how they are [the rest of Tuesday] and [Wednesday] morning.”

United have also been without center back Matthijs de Ligt since November, while Patrick Dorgu—an option at left back—is not expected to return until late March or early April.

As it stands, Diogo Dalot is the only usual defensive starter definitely available. Senne Lammens will continue as goalkeeper, but it could be a very different unit in front of him.

Maguire, Shaw Replacements vs. Newcastle

The combined age of Man Utd’s center back starters could be 39. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

If Maguire doesn’t recover in time, it could be a very young center-back pairing for the Red Devils. Leny Yoro, who has stood in for Martínez in the last two games, and Ayden Heaven are certainly talented prospects but are aged just 20 and 19 respectively. Both remain raw.

In the case of Shaw’s absence, the obvious replacement would be Noussair Mazraoui. The Morocco international can play as either a right back or left back, as can Dalot, so it remains to be seen which side of the pitch he might line up on in that scenario.

Mazraoui was a straight replacement for Shaw against Palace and played on the left flank, but Dalot has been moved from the right to accommodate him in the past.

Ruben Amorim was in charge the last time Mazraoui started a game for United. The Morocco international was at the Africa Cup of Nations over the festive period and is generally considered to be behind Shaw and Dalot in the squad’s fullback depth chart.

Three Points Vital for Patched Man Utd

Victory will be a challenge should United go into the match in Newcastle with a patched defense, but securing maximum points is vital to strengthen their position in the Premier League standings.

United move into the top three following the weekend, skipping ahead of Aston Villa after winning six of seven matches since Carrick was appointed interim manager in January. Having spent the majority of 2024–25 in the table’s bottom half, the club last occupied third place in May 2023.

With top five likely to be good enough for Champions League qualification—important because of the impact on next season’s budget—United’s current cushion to sixth-placed Chelsea is six points. The Blues face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday and a draw between them is United’s ideal result.

Liverpool, currently fifth and three points back, are up against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night. Despite Wolves beginning to finally pick up points, the assumption is that Arne Slot’s reigning champions will cruise to victory in that match.

