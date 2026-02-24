Chelsea Move Closer to Unwanted Premier League Record

Chelsea’s lack of discipline this season leaves the Blues in danger of challenging the unwanted Premier League record for the most red cards in a single campaign.

It comes after Wesley Fofana’s dismissal was the sixth time in the Premier League so far in 2025–26 that a Chelsea player has been sent off, the most in the competition at this stage.

Those six red cards have come under three different managers—Enzo Maresca, Calum McFarlane and Liam Rosenior—suggesting it isn’t down to a specific manager’s style of play. In all competitions, the number this season swells to eight, with two others in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

In the Premier League alone, the Blues have averaged a red card every 4.5 games and still have 11 left to play. At their current rate, the season could finish with eight or possibly nine dismissals. The latter is the current record, jointly held by Sunderland (2009–10) and Queens Park Rangers (2011–12).

Chelsea’s Premier League Red Cards in 2025–26

Player Sent Off Fixture Manager Wesley Fofana Chelsea 1–1 Burnley, Feb. 21 Liam Rosenior Marc Cucurella Fulham 2–1 Chelsea, Jan. 7 Calum McFarlane Moisés Caicedo Chelsea1–1 Arsenal, Nov. 30 Enzo Maresca Malo Gusto Chelsea 0–3 Nottingham Forest, Oct. 18 Enzo Maresca Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1–3 Brighton, Sept. 27 Enzo Maresca Robert Sánchez Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea, Sept. 20 Enzo Maresca

Red cards as of Feb. 24, 2026.

Marc Cucurella is among those sent off this season. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

In the Premier League, Leicester City (1994–95), Blackburn Rovers (1998–99), West Ham United (1999–00) and Newcastle United (2008–09) have had eight red cards in a single season.

While Chelsea are fighting for Champions League qualification, the worst disciplinary records are conversely typically the mark of struggling teams, largely due to playing considerable portions of games without the ball and/or being a step behind the pace of superior opponents.

From the above quartet, Leicester, Blackburn and Newcastle were all relegated in the season in question, with West Ham (ninth) the anomaly.

Sunderland finished comfortably in the bottom half in 2009–10 and QPR in 2011–12 only survived on the final day of the season, despite a famously late loss to Manchester City.

Most Red Cards in a Premier League Season

Club Red Cards Season Sunderland 9 2009–10 Queens Park Rangers 9 2011–12 Leicester City 8 1994–95 Blackburn Rovers 8 1998–99 West Ham United 8 1999–00 Newcastle United 8 2008–09 Wimbledon 7 1995–96 Arsenal 7 1998–99 Bolton Wanderers 7 2001–02 Middlesbrough 7 2001–02 Everton 7 2002–03 Fulham 7 2004–05 Birmingham City 7 2005–06 Everton 7 2005–06 West Bromwich Albion 7 2010–11 Sunderland 7 2013–14 Aston Villa 7 2014–15 Newcastle United 7 2014–15 Burnley 7 2023–24

