Ex-Arsenal Forward Claims Sunderland Midfielder to Be Key For Premier League Stay

AFC Sunderland returned to the Premier League after eight years and announced their arrival in style. They beat West Ham United 3-0 in the season opener and have gone on to collect eight points in five games, more than Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Black Cats spent over €170 million in the summer transfer window to land some of the top talents around the world. A former England striker believes that one of the midfielders they signed will be key to their survival in the top-flight football.

Theo Walcott Gets Honest About Sunderland’s 32-year-old Midfielder

One of the biggest names among Sunderland’s summer signings was veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, having played for Arsenal and Dortmund. The signing caught a lot of people by surprise.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Former Arsenal striker Theo Walcott shared his take on Xhaka’s move to the newly promoted Premier League side. He labeled the midfielder as a major factor for the Black Cats to retain their top-flight status.

“It did surprise a lot of people when he joined Sunderland,” Walcott said. “But I feel if they want to break the pattern of staying in the league, I think he's a major factor for them to do this. I think for me, it says it all - his leadership skills, the way he sets the behaviours, the patterns.”

Walcott said Xhaka leads by example and will easily adapt to the changes in the game plan. He added that the 32-year-old leads by example, and his passion, hunger, bravery, and willingness to take on challenges always stand out.

“He's a player that at times at Arsenal, you felt when he was higher up the field, he was kind of wasted,” Walcott said. “And then he came back towards the CDM position, and there was a different side of him. He could make those passes, make those tackles, and break it up, because he was never the quickest player.”

Walcott argued that even when Xhaka is in a forward position, he sets the tone for the press and the level of aggressiveness he expects from the team. The legendary striker emphasized the Sunderland CM’s passion, fight, and hunger.

On Sunday, Xhaka assisted in Sunderland’s draw against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light. Walcott said it was a very difficult skill, but it felt as if time had stopped for the midfielder. He added that it’s going to be one of the best assists of the season, and Xhaka is going to be very important for the Black Cats to stay up this year.

Xhaka and Walcott played together at Arsenal. The striker opened up about his time with the Swiss international.

“To be fair, you could always hear him,” Walcott said. “No matter where you were in the training ground, you could hear him speaking to someone - if it's with a member of staff, if it's with a younger player, if it's with an experienced player. And he was like that from day one. So for me, his experience is going to just set him alight here, that's for sure.”

Walcott believes that Xhaka’s experience from various leagues worldwide has enhanced his leadership level. He clarified that it was always there, but winning a title with Bayer Leverkusen has acted as a catalyst.

Read More: