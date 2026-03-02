Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Table As Arsenal Fire Man City Response

Such is the prevalence of technological authority in the modern world, the abstract concept of a predictive statistical model being presented to Premier League managers as a genuine topic of discussion is no longer a fantasy confined to fan forums.

Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, Opta’s predictions were put directly to Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior. Despite a progressive approach to management, the 41-year-old wasn’t entirely convinced by the grandly named device plotting his club’s downfall. “I’d love to see what this supercomputer looks like!” he scoffed.

The Blues manager may not want to take a glance at the latest musings spat out by the aforementioned machine after his Chelsea side were beaten 2–1 by Arsenal on Sunday. Mikel Arteta, by contrast, could be inclined to frame the current figures.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Title

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 64 82.65 82.71% 2. Man City 59 77.28 17.25%

Arteta’s mood was obvious but he let everyone know anyway: He was “ery, very happy.” Arsenal were far from their dominant best in a narrow victory over a Chelsea side reduced to 10 men yet the result was all important for the league leaders, who are once again five points clear of Manchester City.

Opta consider the table-toppers to remain above the chasing pack by the end of May in 82.71% of the potential scenarios, a staggering level of confidence not entirely explained by the issues which have dogged Arsenal as of late. A tendency to concede swiftly after scoring and a chronic lack of open-play attacking edge have all been overlooked by the cold logic of the supercomputer. Patrick Vieira isn’t so convinced.

“When you are top of the Champions League and Premier League table, you expect Arsenal to go forward,” the three-time English top-flight champion sniffed postgame. “It was difficult for Arsenal to take chances. The expectation is higher, you expect more from Arsenal.”

Expectations for any Manchester City title celebrations this summer are not high in the eyes of Opta. Pep Guardiola’s side can close the gap to just a pair of points if they win their game in hand and still have to host Arsenal in April, yet they are given only a 17.25% chance of winning what has definitively become a two-horse race.

Intriguingly, Guardiola isn’t even openly targeting the ultimate glory. “It’s important to make a real step to qualify for the Champions League next season,” the City coach insisted after Saturday’s victory over Leeds United. “It’s the main, main target for the club.”

That particular quest is practically sewn up—City are given a 99.92% chance of qualifying—but the race for Europe’s premier club competition elsewhere is devilishly enticing.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Champions League Race

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Qualification Chances 3. Man Utd 51 65.66 56.47% 4. Aston Villa 51 67.09 69.30% 5. Liverpool 48 65.23 54.49% 6. Chelsea 45 60.53 16.22%

Aston Villa may have slipped down to fourth following their shock defeat to rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night but they remain the side most likely to finish in the top five alongside Arsenal and City in the eyes of the supercomputer. Villa boss Unai Emery has a different take.

“They [Manchester United and Chelsea] are favorites [for Champions League] because of the strength they have,” the Basque coach lamented. “We are there at the moment, but normally they are favorites.”

Manchester United justified that status with another win under Michael Carrick against Crystal Palace on Sunday to creep above Villa in the actual table on goal difference. The Red Devils have won six of seven games since the former midfielder’s appointment and are still given a non-zero chance of winning the league, let alone merely qualifying for Europe. Yet, Bruno Fernandes is keen to guard against complacency.

“There are a lot of games to go still, and it is important that we don’t feel that we are in the position that we need to be,” the talismanic skipper warned. “We need to make as many points as we can.”

Chelsea are very much not in the position they need to be. Trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by three points, while six adrift of Villa and United, the Blues have their work cut out if they are to scramble their way back into Europe’s elite.

Rosenior’s personal vendetta against the supercomputer has a simple resolution by his own reckoning: cut out the same two mistakes which have dogged them all season; defending set pieces and ill-discipline.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Relegation Battle

It’s bleak at Tottenham. | Rob Newell-CameraSport/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Relegation Chances 15. Leeds 31 44.13 2.11% 16. Tottenham 29 42.21 4.90% 17. Nottingham Forest 27 38.45 24.02% 18. West Ham 25 35.14 69.97% 19. Burnley 19 27.80 98.58% 20. Wolves 13 22.15 99.98%

While Igor Tudor railed against the “home referee” after Tottenham Hotspur’s contentious 2–1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, his midfielder Yves Bissouma accepted the grim reality of the club’s situation. “We lost again. It is not easy, especially for us, for the club. It is not good for everyone,” the Mali international admitted.

“We know this is a big emergency. We need to change a lot of things, we need to put effort into the game to try and win games. At the moment, it is just hard.”

Spurs are the only Premier League team still waiting for their first win of 2026. After a third domestic defeat on the spin, Tottenham are fortunate that the gap to the relegation zone still stands at as many as four points after Nottingham Forest and West Ham United both also lost this weekend.

The Hammers are still favorites to slip out of the division’s trap door along with a newly entertaining Burnley and Wolves, but even the Premier League’s basement dwellers had something to savor this weekend.

An entirely unexpected victory over Aston Villa to start the weekend ensured that Wolves surpassed Derby County’s record low tally of 11 points. Opta predicts that Rob Edwards’s side will collect twice as many points by the end of May, although that still won’t be enough to escape 20th place.

