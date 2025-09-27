Aston Villa Willing to Invest £35M in Sunderland Star as Key Player Becomes Unhappy

Sunderland's good start in the Premier League, having earned points in four of their first five matches, has not gone unnoticed, and some clubs are already monitoring several players from Regis Le Bris's squad.

The Black Cats were protagonists during the summer transfer window, and they could be protagonists again in January, not only for possible arrivals but also for possible departures.

Players like Chris Rigg, Dan Neil, or Dennis Cirkin have been linked to teams of the stature of Manchester United, Everton, and Tottenham.

But they are not the only ones. Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring a Sunderland striker.

Aston Villa willing to invest £35m in Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor

According to information from Football Insider, the team managed by Unai Emery has shown interest in signing Wilson Isidor, a striker for the Cats.

Isidor, 25, has accumulated three goals in five appearances this season in the Premier League, having only started two matches.

The cited outlet indicated that Sunderland value their player at £35 million, despite portals like Transfermarkt estimating his market value at £10.49 million.

Aston Villa are closely monitoring Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.

Sources have told Football Insider that Isidor is now valued at around the £35million mark by Sunderland. Wayne Veysey, Football Insider

The outlet also explained that Villa have an urgency to reinforce their attack, as so far they have only registered one goal after five league matchdays.

Additionally, one of the strikers for the team managed by Emery, Ollie Watkins, has been surrounded by rumors about a possible departure from his club, even being described as "unhappy".

Former Villa scout Mick Brown told Football Insider on 16 September that Watkins is unhappy at Aston Villa and was keen to move to Arsenal during the summer. Wayne Veysey, Football Insider

For now, there are no indications that Sunderland have intentions to sell Isidor. In fact, the Frenchman has gradually taken on a more prominent role in the Cats' attack.

