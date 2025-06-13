Five Brentford Players Thomas Frank Could Sign for Tottenham: Star Strikers Set for Reunions
Thomas Frank is the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur and the Dane will now work alongside a familiar face in Johan Lange to tailor his squad for an exciting 2025–26 campaign.
The Dane will be tasked with filling a considerable emotional void in N17 off the back of Ange Postecoglou’s departure after the Australian guided Spurs to Europa League glory in Bilbao.
The club’s continental success means a return to the Champions League beckons next season, and a deep squad is necessary for Spurs to compete on multiple fronts with a drastic domestic improvement expected.
Their delayed decision to sack Postecoglou leaves them with plenty of making up to do in the transfer market, but Frank could solve a few headaches by convincing several members of his Brentford squad to follow him to north London.
Here are five Bees stars Frank’s Spurs could target this summer.
1. Nathan Collins
One of Frank’s first tasks as manager will be to convince Cristian Romero to commit to his project. The Argentine defender is one of the very best around, and alongside Micky van de Ven, Spurs are blessed with an outstanding centre-back partnership.
Romero has been tempted by a move to Atlético Madrid, and Postecoglou’s exit may convince the World Cup winner to move on. The defender was supposedly tight with the Australian, and some have suggested that Romero’s future depended on Spurs’ decision regarding Postecoglou.
Frank is a charismatic man-manager capable of turning on the charm, but there’s a good chance that a Romero successor is required come the start of 2025–26. Kevin Danso is a sound option, while Radu Drăgușin should benefit from Frank’s arrival. There’s plenty of hype surrounding 18-year-old Luka Vušković, too.
With Spurs boasting three right-footed centre-backs capable of filling the void once Drăgușin returns from his ACL tear, a Romero replacement may not be seen as a priority. However, there’s not a single Spurs fan who’d be comfortable entering the season without a defensive addition being made in the event of Romero’s sale—especially given Frank’s willingness to use a back three.
Nathan Collins has been talked up as a potential option after his impressive 2024–25 campaign which went under the radar. The Irishman was the only outfielder to play every Premier League minute last season, and he performed a prominent role in Brentford’s build-up—showing a capacity to break lines at will. He’s no Romero, but Collins is an astute, front-footed defender who defends his box superbly.
2. Keane Lewis-Potter
Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie rediscovered their best form at an optimal time last season, with the pair shining amid Spurs’ run to Europa League glory.
Udogie, in particular, struggled for much of 2024–25 after undergoing surgery last summer. Upon his return, the Italian international failed to play with the swagger or assertiveness which were prominent at the start of his Spurs career.
Their respective resurgences mean Frank is in a good place at full-back, especially with Djed Spence supplying ample cover on either side. However, another depth option is needed to ensure Porro and Udogie aren’t run into the ground.
Frank may be intrigued by reuniting with Keane Lewis-Potter, whom he evolved from a dynamic winger into an effective two-way wing-back, and then an enterprising full-back. He started 36 Premier League games last season and has plenty of time to develop further after a slow start to his career with the Bees.
Frank finally got a tune out of him in an unfamiliar role, and he could be a handy depth option for Spurs when Udogie or Spence require respite.
3. Christian Nørgaard
Frank’s history with Christian Nørgaard dates back to his time with Denmark’s youth teams, and the new Spurs boss included Nørgaard and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in his squad for the U17 European Championships back in 2011.
The pair then worked together at Brøndby before Frank brought him to Brentford in 2019.
He’s one of the Dane‘s trusted lieutenants, and Spurs are bound to make a splash at the base of midfield this summer. There’s a chance Yves Bissouma is sold, and Rodrigo Bentancur is perhaps better suited to a box-to-box function in Frank’s engine room. If Archie Gray is Spurs’ holding midfielder for the future, then they require a stop-gap. He’s not ready yet.
At 31, Nørgaard is well in his prime, but he’s an experienced Premier League performer who Frank knows like the back of his hand.
4. Bryan Mbeumo
This is the one the majority want. If there are supporters not yet convinced that Frank is the right man, they might come around to the Dane if he can persuade Bryan Mbeumo to join him in north London.
The Cameroonian international once functioned as the unsung Robin while Ivan Toney stole the limelight as Batman, but the striker’s exit last summer has proven to be the making of Mbeumo. He’s since joined forces with Yoane Wissa, and the pair blossomed into the ultimate ‘streets won’t forget’ partnership.
Mbeumo functions wide right and is more destructive when operating closer to the goal. He scored 20 times in the Premier League last season and added another seven assists—proving himself to be far more than an efficient finisher. His 70 key passes ranked fifth in the division.
While Frank’s Spurs aren’t going to rely upon the counter-attack to the extent that his Brentford teams did in the top-flight, Mbeumo’s destructive ability in transition will so often come in handy. However, it seems as if he’s got his heart set on Manchester United.
5. Yoane Wissa
Spurs were tenuously linked with Wissa in January, and Frank’s arrival will doubtlessly spark a few more murmurs. While Mbeumo outscored Wissa in the Premier League, only Mohamed Salah (20) scored more non-penalty goals in the top flight than the Brentford striker (19).
His telepathic relationship with Mbeumo brought the best out of both, with Wissa’s standout work in the penalty box key to his goalscoring success. He’s a proper poacher; a vintage fox-in-the-box who’s seemingly always in the right place at the right time.
While Spurs committed plenty of resources to signing Dominic Solanke last summer, Richarlison may be on the move. They may need a Solanke alternative, and although Frank is set to have split-striker options at his disposal in Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson, Spurs’ previous interest in Wissa may be pounced upon by the new manager.