VIDEO: How Sunderland battled out draw against Leeds in epic encounter
No one ever said that supporting Sunderland would be simple, right? The Black Cats currently sit top of the Championship after some late drama against Leeds, and that’s putting it lightly.
Leeds arrived at the Stadium of Light with a squad assembled at about 20 times the cost of the Black Cats’ and knowing a two-goal win would see them go top themselves.
It was the kind of occasion at the Stadium of Light that we have craved for years: once again welcoming a genuinely big club to Wearside to battle it out in a top-of-the-table clash that actually feels like it matters.
The atmosphere within the ground and the interest nationally certainly reflected that those days have, at least briefly, returned.
What of the football, though? Well, it ebbed, it flowed. Sunderland took command, Leeds wrestled it back. Sunderland came again, Leeds scored on a sucker punch. And that’s how it appeared it would stay.
However, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who was a youth player under Regis Le Bris at Lorient, had the last word with a 96th-minute howler for the ages. They traditionally go against Sunderland, but this one was gloriously in their favour.
Just how did the game unravel from a tactical point of view, though? What did Sunderland do right? What did they do wrong? We’re Leeds good on the night and unlucky, or did they through it away with poor (non-Meslier) decisions?
Our favourite Sunderland YouTube analyst Sunderland Highlights have broken it down for your enjoyment, and it’s a typically excellent watch.
Make sure you're following @SAFChighlights on X for more Sunderland analysis, and subscribe to his YouTube channel.