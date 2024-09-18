Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (How to Bet Total)
The Los Angeles Sparks have locked up the worst record in the WNBA, and they’ll take on the team that locked up the No. 2 seed – the Minnesota Lynx – in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday night.
Minnesota won on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun to earn the No. 2 spot and cinch a 30-win season, giving it very little to play for in this matchup.
Oddsmakers seem to feel the same way, setting the Lynx as rather small favorites at home in this matchup.
Here’s how to bet this season finale for two squads on the opposite end of the standings.
Sparks vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +5.5 (-108)
- Lynx -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +205
- Lynx: -260
Total
- 157.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Sparks vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sparks record: 7-32
- Lynx record: 30-9
Sparks vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Layshia Clarendon – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Dorka Juhasz – day-to-day
Note: Minnesota has clinched the No. 2 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured.
Sparks vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Jackson struggled in her last game, shooting just 2-for-11 from the field and scoring eight points, snapping a five-game streak where she was in double figures scoring. Now, the rookie will look to close her season out strong against a Minnesota team that has nothing to play for in this matchup.
Minnesota Lynx
Alissa Pili: The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Pili has played sparingly in the 2024 season. However, she may get some extra run in this game with the Lynx locked into the No. 2 seed in the standings. Pili is averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds across 21 games this season.
Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has the No. 2 defensive rating in the league this season, and it should still be tough to score on even if some key players sit out or play limited minutes on Thursday.
That being said, Minnesota’s offense would undoubtedly take a hit if players like Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams aren’t in their normal roles.
So, I’m already leaning towards the UNDER before we get to the Sparks’ side of things.
Los Angeles is just 11th in the league in offensive rating, and it has hit the UNDER in 19 of 39 games so far in 2024.
With Minnesota’s rotation up in the air, I lean with the UNDER on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 157.5 (-114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.