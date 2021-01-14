Netflix Releases Trailer 'Brooklyn Saints' Documentary

Via Netflix

The 2020 NFL season will conclude in early February with Super Bowl LV, but fans will still be able to get their football fix on Netflix in the coming months.

The popular streaming service will be releasing the documentary We Are: The Brooklyn Saints on Jan. 29. The four-part documentary follows a youth football program in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn, detailing the life of the players, coaches and parents who form one of football's most tight-knit groups. When Drew Brees and the Saints of the NFL exit the playoffs, following the Brooklyn Saints may be the next best thing.

Check out the previously-unreleased trailer for We Are: The Brooklyn Saints below:

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is directed by Emmy winner Rudy Valdez and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“Growing up, I rarely saw people who looked like me as the heroes of their own stories. This deeply impacted me as a person, and now as a filmmaker,” Valdez told Variety in December 2020. “[The film] was an opportunity to feature the lives of our main characters with agency and from their own perspective; rather than the one often assumed for them."

"This series exists for them and those who will watch it with the hope that a new generation will never have to wonder what it looks like to be the hero."

