ESPN is considering pursuing NBC sportscaster Al Michaels to call Monday Night Football, according to the New York Post. ESPN has not made a decision on whether to fully pursue him yet, and the company declined to comment when reached by the publication.

Michaels used to work on ABC's Monday Night Football and spent 20 seasons there before moving on. Michaels, 77, is expected to be a free agent and is currently in negotiations with Amazon Prime Video on becoming the voice of its exclusive Thursday Night Football package for next season, per the report.

If he were to go with Amazon, he'd likely stay with NBC but in more limited role. Mike Tirico would be the expected replacement on NBC's Sunday Night Football alongside Cris Collinsworth.

Despite the consideration for Michaels, one of the most beloved voices in sports, ESPN is still satisfied with their crew that consists of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Jr. Additionally, ESPN's ManningCast has been a massive hit in its debut season. There's reportedly no sense of desperation to make a splash in recruiting talent.

Michaels will call the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it could very well be his last broadcast on NBC.

More NFL Coverage: